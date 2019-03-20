Harvard President in China; Xi heading to Europe; Political correctness CCP-style
Happy Wednesday. First an apology for the relative thinness of the newsletter this week. I have been trying to balance a family vacation with keeping up the pace and I think I am lagging. No excuses, I will make it up to, and thanks for your patience and support. On to today’s update.
Harvard’s new President is in China and gave a strong speech at Peking University in which he quoted a famous Uyghur poet, novelist, and translator and Cai Yuanpei:
It is a special honor for me to visit you as you approach…the centennial of the May Fourth Movement, a proud moment in your history that demonstrated to the world a deep commitment on the part of young Chinese to the pursuit of truth—and a deep understanding of the power of truth to shape the future. Even now, President Cai Yuanpei speaks to us. “Universities are places for grand learning,” he said. “They are grand because they follow the general principle of free thought.” Under his visionary leadership, tremendous intellectual exploration and…