HK national security law; Political security; Korean War commemorative medals; Blowing a new bull market
The more details are announced about the Hong Kong National Security Law, the worse it looks.
Political security is paramount, no matter how much the steps to ensure it may anger other countries.
The Gaokao test for college entrance starts Tuesday in China. It is hard to imagine how much stress those kids are under, especially after the disruptions of the last few months.
Today’s Essential Eight:
Hong Kong
UK-China relations stressed
Political security seems a concern
US-China
New Korean War commemorative medals
India and China de-escalating?
Blowing another bull market
Professor Xu Zhangrun detained
