HNA chairman Wang Jian died from a fall in France. This tragedy will only make creditors, partners and shareholders more nervous about HNA's fate;

The RMB bounced back as the PBoC officials' statements seemed to work, at least for now;

There are still no signs of serious US-China talks to avert the imposition of the first round of tariffs in about 60 hours.

