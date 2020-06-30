The Hong Kong National Security law has been promulgated and is now in effect. You can read the official versions here in simplified Chinese, here in traditional Chinese and here in English.

Some highlights:

Chapter III Offences and Penalties 第三章 罪行和处罚

Part 1 Secession 第一节 分裂国家罪

Part 2 Subversion 第二节 颠覆国家政权罪

Part 3 Terrorist Activities 第三节 恐怖活动罪

Part 4 Collusion with a Foreign Country or with External Elements to Endanger National Security 第四节 勾结外国或者境外势力危害国家安全罪

Article 38 This Law shall apply to offences under this Law committed against the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from outside the Region by a person who is not a permanent resident of the Region. 第三十八条 不具有香港特别行政区永久性居民身份的人在香港特别行政区以外针对香港特别行政区实施本法规定的犯罪的，适用本法。

Article 54 The Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region shall, together with…