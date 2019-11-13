Hi everyone, almost back to normal, appreciate your patience.

Watching this week’s events in Hong Kong is heartbreaking. There is growing speculation that Beijing may be on the verge of sending in the PLA and/or the People’s Armed Police to attempt to restore order. I am skeptical that anything like that is imminent.

There however seems to be no obvious pathway to the restoration of anything resembling order in the city. It appears Xi Jinping has decided to allow chaos to increase, believing that the growing contradictions inside Hong Kong society will ultimately lead to so much anger from most of the Hong Kong populace towards the “radical” protestors that the protests will eventually end. I am not saying that is a good assumption, just that in the absence of any good choices that is the one the CCP may consider to be the best one.

If that is the approach then expect things to get much worse, and continue for much longer.

The growing chaos and economic pain in Hong Kong does have real p…