Yesterday I wrote that the restart of the US-China trade talks felt less like a ceasefire and more like a political pause. A PRC reader sent me a much better description, saying it seems more like a one minute break between boxing rounds. For all the doom and gloom about US-China relations in DC I have to say that I find my Chinese contacts almost universally even more pessimistic about the next several years in the relationship.

