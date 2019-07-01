Today is the 98th Anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party and the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong to the PRC. Protestors in Hong Kong decided to celebrate by storming Legco. A police operation is underway to clear the parliament building and the scenes are getting uglier and uglier. You can follow live updates here on the New York Times site.

The G20 meetings between President Trump and General Secretary Xi have led to an agreement to restart trade talks and a delay of the US in imposing new tariffs, though nothing that has come out publicly should give confidence that the two sides are any closer to resolving their differences. I am not sure this is really a cease-fire since the existing tariffs remain in place. It seems more like a political pause.

Trump’s statement that some of the restrictions on Huawei will come off need more clarification. From his remarks and the comments of other officials it sounds like this is not a full reprieve for Huawei an…