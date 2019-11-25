It was a rough weekend for Beijing.

The Pan-Democrats shocked the establishment with massive gains in the District Council election, the only vote in Hong Kong that is truly representative. Beijing has not fully formed the propaganda response to the defeat, perhaps because the leadership expected the results to be much better.

There has been a second leak of documents about the Xinjiang camps, this time to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. Something seems funky about the timing of the New York Times report last week on a different batch of Xinjiang documents, and now this explosive report just a week later, but regardless these new reports of what is being done in Xinjiang are equally damning. Given the release of all this evidence of China’s Xinjiang camps and cultural genocide of Uyghurs we should expect a pressure campaign to boycott or move the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. We should also expect a very nasty effort inside the PRC to uncover who is leaking.

…