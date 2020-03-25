Congratulations to the people of Hubei and Wuhan for surviving the terrible outbreak. The lockdown of most of Hubei ends today. Wuhan will follow April 8. I am fully aware of the need for skepticism with the official data, but as I have said all along when discussing the accuracy of the data, watch what they do not what they say. And the actions to relax the restrictions in Hubei, while not necessarily a sign there are 0 new cases, are certainly a sign that the authorities are confident enough in their control of the situation, and the tools and methods to prevent a second wave. Let’s all hope that is not false confidence driven in large measure by the growing pressures to get the economy restarted.

Reopening the schools and holding the Two Meetings are the two next markers that things have nearly returned to normal. I expect announcements on those in the near future.

We may be approaching another brief lull in US-China tensions. President Trump has said he has stopped using the term “…