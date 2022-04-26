A big new infrastructure investment program is coming.

Xi Jinping presided over the 11th meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs (中央财经委员会第十一次会议) earlier today.

It appears the leadership is going to use the growing negative economic pressures and the intensifying focus on comprehensive national security to supercharge even more construction of modern infrastructure, while “strengthening the leadership of the CPC Central Committee over economic work 加强党中央对经济工作的领导”.

The targeted areas would make a dream wish list for any country. No investment amount has been disclosed, private capital will be encouraged to participate.

Here is a lightly edited machine translation of the guts of the readout of today's announcement about the new infrastructure push: