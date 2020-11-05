Thanks for your understanding yesterday.

I have included some commentary in the items below, only thing I have to add up here is that if Trump loses not only does he still have 75 days in office, he will likely blame China for the loss. And as I wrote Tuesday:

We should all be wondering what policies the more hardline officials in his Administration may try to push through between now and January 20, especially if their goal is to leave their successors an even more permanently altered US-China relationship.

I hope we can discuss this in the open thread tomorrow. Some of you have already sent me your list of expected actions items. It could get ugly.

David Rennie, the Economist’s correspondent in Beijing, reminds us of how the view in China towards the US has shifted - Chaguan - No American election will change China’s mind | The Economist: