July 1; Highlights from the big show; Hong Kong judiciary next; Blockchain
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Today’s celebratory events
July 1
Highlights from the Monday evening show
Hong Kong judiciary next?
The ABCDE of the CCP’s success
Mixed external messaging
Japanese official calls Taiwan a country, anger ensues
Smashing crypto while embracing the blockchain
Vacation Notice: There will be no newsletter Wednesday or Thursday this week. I plan to publish as normal July 5th, even though it is a holiday here in the US.
Thanks for reading.