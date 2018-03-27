Happy Tuesday. If you find Sinocism worthwhile please do me a favor and recommend it to friends and colleagues.

The Essential Eight

1. Kim's Quick Beijing Visit

There is still no official confirmation, but the South China Morning Post also says it was Kim, not his sister. Did his entourage do any shopping in Beijing and take any sanctioned items back with them to North Korea?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un leaves Beijing after surprise visit | South China Morning Post:

Security at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse and Beijing railway station quickly returned to normal on Tuesday afternoon after the distinctive green train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un set off on its return journey to Pyongyang... Two sources, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue, confirmed that the mystery guest was Kim. “It wasn’t his sister, it was Kim himself,” one said.

What Kim Jong-un May Get in Reaching Out to China - The New York Times: