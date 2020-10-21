Korean War commemoration meeting Friday; "Development interests" in the National Defense Law; Imbalances and the RMB
The commemoration for the 70th anniversary of the PLA entering the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea looks like it will culminate with a meeting Friday that will be broadcast live.
The PLA Daily published a nearly 10,000 character commentary today by "Jie Xinping 解辛平", pen name for "PLA daily important news commentary 解放军报重要新闻评论”.
Among the key excerpts from “The Battle for Justice Must be Won-Written on the Occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers' Going Abroad to Resist U.S. and aid Korea 解辛平- 正义之战必胜: 写在中国人民志愿军抗美援朝出国作战70周年之际”:
One of the deepest impressions the war left on Americans was that Chinese people's words count, and that there is a red line and a bottom line in order to defend the right to pursue happiness and peaceful development and to safeguard the core interests of the country.
The red line must not be overstepped and the bottom line must not be broken.
It was so, it is so, and it will be so.
抗美援朝战争，给美国人留下最深的一个印象，就是中国人说话是算数的，中国人为了捍卫追求幸…