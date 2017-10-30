As expected Li Qiang is the new Party Secretary of Shanghai, replacing Han Zheng. Several other appointments were made over the weekend, most if not all are members of Team Xi. Xi has placed key allies into all the direct-controlled municipalities of the PRC--Chen Min'er in Chongqing, Cai Qi in Beijing, Li Qiang in Shanghai, and Li Hongzhong in Tianjin. Li was among the first provincial leaders to refer to Xi as the "core" before the 2016 Sixth Plenum.

The full text of the revised Party Constitution was released over the weekend. There is only an official Chinese version at this point 中国共产党章程-人民网. For those who want to take a propaganda dive the People's Daily explains how the amendments came about in 建设马克思主义执政党的光辉指引——《中国共产党章程（修正案）》诞生记.

Xinhua offers some English highlights in Inclusion of Xi's thought highlight of amendment to CPC Constitution - Xinhua: