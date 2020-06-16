India and China have had the bloodiest border clash in decades, with the Indian government confirming 20 of its soldiers have died. There is no confirmation from the Chinese side of any PLA casualties.

The raucous Indian press has lots of stories on the tragedy, though it is hard to figure out how accurate they are. There seems to be consensus that no shots were fired, and instead they just beat each other with fists, stones and rods. One version I have heard is that two groups of soldiers met on a steep slope and during the clashes many fell down into a deep ravine, leading to dozens of casualties on both sides. I hope it is wrong.

Beijing may want to control news of any casualties from the skirmish, but Indian media will have no such restraints.