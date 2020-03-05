I admit to being distracted over the last couple of days as we try to get prepared as possible for the inevitable spike of COVID-19 cases here in the US. As we have seen in China and other countries, once testing capacity expands the number of confirmed cases can surge quite quickly. I am very nervous that the US is not ready, and expect growing pockets of panic as cities announce spikes in cases.

As the newsletter discussed yesterday, and does again today in Item #3 below, CCP propaganda is working hard to stress that the CCP’s response, now that victory appears within reach, shows the superiority of their system given the poor response in most countries, and especially the US. The best propaganda has at least kernels of truth, and this line of propaganda has a very receptive audience.

There continue to be rumors of an impending, massive stimulus package along the lines of what we saw in 2008-09. I am skeptical, because it is not clear a massive stimulus would work, or if that they c…