Meng Wanzhou and the two Michaels have returned home.

Meng’s release Friday is terrific timing for the PRC leadership, coming just one week before the October 1 National Day holiday.

I was surprised that the two Michaels were released simultaneously as it makes it clear to everyone that their detentions were linked to Meng’s, in spite of the repeated official PRC denials. It looks like Xi decided there was value in trying to send the message that China will do what it wants and the US will ultimately concede.

Everyone’s favorite cartoonist Wuheqilin helped set the mood over Meng’s return:

Today’s Essential Eight items:

Meng Wanzhou and the two Michaels return home “Why We Can Succeed” Power problems spread Evergrande Caixin on the self-dealing of HNA executives Development plans for women and children Discipline inspection for key parts of the financial system Hong Kong

Thanks for reading.

Share Sinocism