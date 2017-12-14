Good morning...just a reminder that there will me a modified publishing schedule over the next two weeks. I am targeting 2-3 shorter issues those two weeks. When in doubt you can always check my Twitter feed or the newsletter site for status and updates.

It sounds like some people got ahead of themselves in analyzing Tillerson remarks as a sign of a shift in US policy towards North Korea. And if even they did mark a change North Korea appears to have no interest in talks, nor does it seem receptive to China's "freeze-freeze" plan.

South Korean President Moon arrived in Beijing but I am not optimistic there will be any breakthroughs. And the Thursday beating by security agents that sent a South Korea reporter to the hospital will certainly not improve ROK attitudes towards the PRC.

