Covid rumors and outbreaks - There was another round of rumors of big changes to the Covid policy, possibly by Friday. I remain skeptical, as I do not understand how they can loosen much going into winter with new variants starting to surge in other parts of the world, and while they still do not have enough vaccination coverage among vulnerable groups. I hope I am wrong, the alternative-a winter of rolling lockdowns-would be devastating to many. It certainly is nice timing for these rumors to pop stocks as global bank heads visit to Hong Kong.