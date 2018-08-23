Happy Thursday, not sure though how happy a day it is for the American and Chinese trade negotiators in DC, but at least they are talking.

I want to elaborate a bit on yesterday's comment:

Since returning from Beidaihe Xi in just a few days has chaired meetings with the PLA and the propaganda/ideology bureaucracy. He does not look like someone who is weakened, if anything he may be gaining strength. And a gathering, comprehensive conflict with the US may only serve to strengthen him further, as dissenting in the face of an existential struggle with the primary hostile foreign force would be seen as treasonous?

It is not a coincidence that in just the last week Xi has chaired very high level meetings showing his control over the gun (Xi requires strengthening CPC leadership, Party building in military - Xinhua) and the pen. If there really had been a somewhat concerted effort over the summer to push back against Xi and/or Wang Huning, those moves look to have been squashed, and they like…