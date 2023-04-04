More on the Xi Thought Party education campaign - Xinhua has published a full translation of the readout of the work conference to launch the new Party-wide Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era education campaign. Why now, and why another campaign, the 6th since Xi came to power in 2012? I am not sure, but will make some guesses. With his personnel placements at the 20th Party Congress Xi is finally in full control of the top levels of all the key Party and State bodies, but now he wants to intensify the hardening of all systems in the face of growing risks foreign and domestic, remove any remnants of support for former leaders including but not limited to Li Keqiang, and “unify thinking” under the banner of …