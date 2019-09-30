Happy 70th birthday to the PRC! No matter what you think of China under Xi Jinping and the CCP, you can’t help but recognize what they have accomplished since 1949, good and bad.

CCTV coverage starts at 7AM Beijing time, the military parade starts at 10 AM. You can watch it online on CGTN here.

Hong Kong protestors are planning to do what they can to disrupt Beijing’s holiday plans. This last weekend saw more protests and more police violence, and Tuesday may be the nastiest and most dangerous day so far in this round of protests.

