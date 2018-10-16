Happy Tuesday. Some of the top things I am watching today include:

China has launched a propaganda offensive about the Xinjiang camps with a long interview with the chairman of Xinjiang's government and a segment on the Tuesday episode of the CCTV News show "Focus Interview" with lots of happy footage from inside a camp;

Former senior PLA general Fang Fenghui has lost his Party membership and will now face prosecutors and the Party decided to strip Zhang Yang, another senior general who was detained at the same time but killed himself rather than face charges, of his Party membership, posthumously;

The pressing need to develop core technologies is the message from the recent meeting of Central Commission for Integrated Military and Civilian Development;

S&P is out with a report saying China has nearly $6 Trillion in hidden debt. Isn't the leadership already operating under the assumption that there is at least this much hidden debt?;