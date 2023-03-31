New Party education campaign on Xi Thought; Talking up the business environment; Alibaba breaks up; Tsai in the US; Crypto bribes
As always after taking a few days off I am sure I missed some things, so thanks for your patience.
As I was putting today’s newsletter together a grand jury indicted former US President Donald Trump. I am curious how PRC propaganda organs will play the indictment and impending arrest, especially as it comes on day two of the second Summit for Democracy.
Summary of the Essential Eight:
New Party education campaign on Xi Thought - According to the readout of the monthly Politburo meeting, the Party is launching a “Party-wide thematic education campaign starting from April to study and implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”. There is no rest for cadres in the New Era, and I imagine soul forging is not easy; the readout uses the term “铸魂 forging the soul” three times. Another goal is “to ensure that the whole Party is always unified in its thinking 使全党始终保持统一的思想”.
New State Council rules, roles for the new vice premiers - The amended work rules …