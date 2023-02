Hi everyone. My father died earlier this morning so there will be no newsletter today. I am not sure about the rest of the week. I will be crediting all of you with more time on your subscriptions, will let you know when I have the details sorted.

I hope Zhaungzi is right:

莊子妻死,惠子弔之,莊子則方箕踞鼓盆而歌。惠子曰:與人居長子,老身死,不哭亦足矣,又鼓盆而歌,不亦甚乎。

莊子曰:不然。是其始死也,我獨何能無概然。察其始而本無生,非徒無生也,而本無形,非徒無形也,而本無氣。雜乎芒芴之間,變而有氣,氣變而有形,形變而有生,今又變而之死,是相與為春秋冬夏四時行也.

人且偃然寢於巨室,而我噭噭然隨而哭之,自以為不通乎命,故止也.