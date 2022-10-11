No wavering from dynamic zero-Covid - People's Daily has another page 2 Commentary by "Zhong Yin", the second this week, explaining why dynamic zero-Covid (DZC) is the correct choice. Xinhua also ran a similar piece, so in the first two days this week official media has run three articles confirming the necessity and correctness of DZC. The chances for a material shift in the DZC policy soon after the 20th Party Congress seem increasingly minuscule. There has been a rumor going around, at least in finance circles, that Beijing is planning to drop quarantine for all international arrivals in December. That seems hard to square with this messaging, the spread of the new variants globally and the vaccination and immunity gaps in China. Caixin reports that Shanghai district governments are now hiring for epidemic prevention and control workers with a contract term of two years.