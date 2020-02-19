The official data on the epidemic continues to trend positive and there are more reports that the economy is slowly restarting.

But the balance between control of the epidemic and restarting the economy is very precarious. For example, Beijing’s Xicheng district is worried about a possible outbreak, the Washington Post reports:

Xicheng district, one of Beijing’s most central locales and the site of the Chinese government’s central headquarters, is tightening restrictions and increasing tests for more than 489,000 households in one of the most significant changes in epidemic control policies in the capital.

That move comes after the Beijing Xicheng district government quarantined 69 employees after one confirmed coronavirus infection. (Global Times).

China has expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters. The Wall Street Journal has the story: