One Country, Two Internets may have died along with One Country, Two Systems in the Hong Kong National Security Law.

The new law makes it clear that the Internet as we knew it in Hong Kong no longer exists but rather is now moving towards something much closer to what is behind the Great Firewall, though without the blocking of foreign websites, so far.

Facebook, Twitter, Google are among the American Internet companies that have announced a temporary moratorium on responding to requests for user data from the Hong Kong government.

One concern these companies may have is that article 38 of the new national security law when combined with the implementation rules for article 43 looks like it could allow the Hong Kong authorities to request data and action on any account located anywhere in the world that engages in online activity that the Hong Kong authorities say violates the national security law.

Article 38 states: