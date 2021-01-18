Thanks to everyone who participated in the weekly thread that started on Friday. We had another good one, and it is still open.

Today’s newsletter is long even for Sinocism (there is a lot going on!), so no commentary up top.

Strange days here in DC as we countdown to the Biden inauguration, the security arrangements remind me of Beijing around the “Two Meetings”, Party Congresses or big anniversary parades. “Stability maintenance” will likely need a lot of focus in the Biden Administration.

Today’s Essential Eight items:

Latest outbreaks WHO investigation Vaccine narrative struggle "East rising and West declining 东升西降" 2020 GDP Trump Administration China moves in its final hours US-China State-affiliated tweets less attractive

Thanks for reading.