Outbreaks - It feels like several areas are again on the cusp of broader lockdowns, in pursuit of dynamic zero-Covid, which Xi endorsed again only a few days ago. Shanghai is especially worrisome, with reports of a number of communities locking down, and the political pressures around another outbreak. If you are Shanghai Party Secretary Li Qiang, having just survived the earlier Covid disaster, do you move slowly and softly or do you lockdown hard and fast if it looks like cases are spreading quickly? Shanghai so far has not said the new outbreaks are from the BA.5 subvariant, while both Xi’an and Beijing have said their cases are.