Official confirmation dynamic zero-Covid not going away soon - The People's Daily commentary series on the correctness of dynamic zero-Covid concluded Wednesday, and on Thursday CCTV ran a long interview with Liang Wannian, head of China’s Epidemic Response and Disposal Leading Group, in which he made it clear there is no timeline for ending the policy as the risks of mass outbreaks if they relax are too great. A press conference also made it clear there is not shift coming any time soon.