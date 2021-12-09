Party procreation targets?; Evergrande; Hypersonics; WTO; EU starting to cast aside illusions?
I hope to see many of you in tomorrow’s weekly discussion.
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Party members should have three kids?
EU firms in China pressured to drop Lithuanian business
20 years in the WTO
EU envoy to China concerned about Xi Jinping Diplomatic Thought
Evergrande defaults, world doesn’t end
Uyghur Tribunal concludes
US tech and talent and PRC hypersonics
Report on AP and Reuters’ distribution of CCTV content globally
