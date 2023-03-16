The Party continues to swallow the state.

The plan on reforming Party and state institutions came out Thursday, and it is very meaningful. In the best case scenario this should give Xi and Party Center much better control throughout key parts of the system, to improve policy coordination and implementation, and perhaps in the financial sector better prevent and control risks.

There is still a lot we do not know, and at least one new institution, what the abridged Xinhua English report calls the “social work department of the CPC Central Committee” but which shares the same name in Chinese - 中央社会工作部 - as the original Central Social Affairs Department founded in 1936 and first headed by Kang Sheng, could function as an additional system of control down into the grassroots. And as you will see from the translation and additional commentary in item 4 below, its mandate may not inspire confidence in the private sector, or in other sectors given the echoes of the early days of Mao’s rule.

As expected there is a new Central Committee for the Science and Technology 中央科技委员会. One of its explicit mandates per the readout is to “coordinate and promote the development of civil-military integration in science and technology”, which will further raise concerns in the US and some other countries about science and technology collaborations with and exports to the PRC.

Here are the new Party bodies:

Central Financial Commission 中央金融委员会

Central Financial Work Committee 中央金融工作委员会

Central Commission for Science and Technology 中央科技委员会

Social Work Department of the CPC Central Committee 中央社会工作部

Central Office for Hong Kong and Macao Affairs 中央港澳工作办公室

We do not yet know who will be in charge of each of these new bodies, or how they will be staffed. The document states that “the central level of the reform task will strive to be completed by the end of 2023, and the local level of the reform task will strive to be completed by the end of 2024”.

I have created a lightly edited machine-language translation of the announcement and posted it here on Google Docs, and it is open for comments to improve it.

