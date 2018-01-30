Good morning, apologies for the sparse commentary today but I have been having some technical issues this am and decided it is better to get something rather than nothing out.

Strict Party governance should be deepened: CCDI official - Xinhua:

Strict Party governance should be deepened in China's central bank system, an official with the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) said on the CCDI website on Tuesday.

"The work of the central bank is closely related to national security and interests, the people's interests, as well as the CPC's ruling foundation," said Xu Jia'ai, a senior CCDI inspector.

"Any selfish action for personal reasons in the work of the central bank is not just picking or stealing, but tearing at the fabric of our nation," Xu said.

Xu noted major risks in …