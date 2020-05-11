PBoC no longer avoiding "flood-like stimulus"?; New cases in Wuhan; US-China trade deal; Journalist tit-for-tat continues
The top items today’s newsletter look at:
The economy, and signs from the PBoC that more stimulus is on the way as the focus expands from the “six stabilities” to include the “six ensures” and especially to ensure employment and avoid the potential social stability problems from mass unemployment;
The claims that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan remain lacking in conclusive evidence, or support from key US allies;
There are new cases in Wuhan as well as an outbreak in Shulan, Jilin that has led to a lockdown of that city;
Hong Kong saw another round of protests and police crackdowns over the weekend. As the city returns to normal expect those protests to continue, especially if there are moves at the upcoming NPC meeting to push forward national security legislation;
The grim battle over journalists continues. Australian Chris Buckley, star reporter for the New York Times, was denied a new visa and had to leave the country. The US enacted a new rule limiting some PRC reporters to 90 …