Today’s Essential Eight items:

PBoC says RMB could go up or down, but don’t speculate in it - Expect a crackdown on speculators;

Leading Group on Carbon Peak and Carbon Neutrality - First meeting, chaired by Han Zheng, a sign the bureaucracy is being mobilized to achieve both;

Hong Kong, PRC - Election law changes pass Legco, Jimmy Lai’s bankers get a warning;

US-PRC talks - Tai and Liu have their first chat, not clear anything of substance came from it;

PRC reaction to Biden’s statement on origins investigation - Pound sound and Fort Detrick;

Understanding China’s deterrence signalling - Interesting, long report from RAND;

Taiwan’s Covid-19 mess - Cases rising as Tsai says Beijing blocked deal with BioNTech, which had signed a deal with Fosun for “Greater China” including Taiwan;