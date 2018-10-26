Hi everyone, just a brief note from me on something I flagged earlier this week but think I may have underestimated the import of. And I also wanted to test reactions to occasional short notes from me. Let me know if this kind of thing is useful or a waste of your time, either in the comments or by replying. Thanks.

Qiu Shuiping is the new Party Secretary of Peking University. Qiu replaces Hao Ping, who is replacing Lin Jianhua as the new president of the school. This change is interesting for several reasons, starting with the official announcement: