People's Daily tries to explain regulatory moves; Australia guilty of “economic coercion”; Gaming regulation; Real estate
“Regulating development is to promote healthy development, and China's long-term economic policy remains unchanged”- People’s Daily commentary
Today’s Essential Eight items:
People’s Daily commentary tries to explain the regulatory moves
Trade data better than expected
Australia guilty of “economic coercion” against China
Evergrande’s days are numbered
Real estate crackdown real this time, property tax trial by year end?
Is the regulatory storm really over for gaming?
More reports on work at Wuhan labs
Universities need more Party control
Thanks for reading.