Summary of the Essential Eight:

Reaction to Tsai’s US visit - The PLA waited until Ma, Macron and VDL had left the PRC to launch three days of exercises - “联合利剑” united sharp sword” - around Taiwan. This demonstration was not as "provocative" as the ones last August but they do demonstrate some important tactics and joint capabilities of the PLA, and are another reminder of how much the PLA has improved in recent years.

Aftermath of Macron’s visit - Macron spoke with reporters on his flight home. The Politico report on his comments has caused a lot of controversy, as some of them make Macron sound like he is regurgitating a Xinhua commentary. The Les Echos version in French sounds not as bad, but regardless Xi and his team should be ecstatic about their successes with Macron on this trip.