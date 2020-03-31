There are a few things I wanted to comment on today and decided it was easier to embed them below. You will find more thoughts from me in items 4: Aggressive diplomacy and disinformation; 5. The tragedy of Ren Zhiqiang and 6. US-China, with a comment specifically on the tit-for-tat around journalists.

The latest PMI data were better expected but do not signal things are anywhere close to back to normal, just that things are better than were in February. We should all be concerned by how slow the PRC economy is to return to normal, and how worried officials are about a second wave of infections. Why would that only happen in China?

Thanks for reading.