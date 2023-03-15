Podcast: Middle East Diplomacy and Reports of a Putin Visit; New Submarines for Australia; A Kamala Harris Beijing Trip?; What Xi Learned from His Father

On today's show Andrew and Bill begin with the news that Saudi Arabia and Iran have reestablished diplomatic relations in a deal that was mediated by China, and announced in Beijing last week. Then: A report that Xi could visit Russia as early as next week, a second report that he will be making his first call to Zelenskyy since the Russian invasion began last year, President Biden heralds the AUKUS submarine partnership alongside leaders from the UK and Australia, and reactions to the idea that a Kamala Harris trip to China might appease the PRC if Taiwanese president Tsai Ing-wen visits with members of Congress during her trip to the United States. At the end: Keeping population concerns in perspective, information constraints and China's humanitarian abuses, the story of Xi Jinping's father, Xi Zhongxun, finally some updates on the foreign-entry Visa situation, and a college basketball star of Chinese descent.

We love feedback and questions for future episodes. To email the show: em…