Xi chaired the July Politburo meeting that called for economic stability amid the changing external environment and while facing new challenges and new problems;

Xi also chaired a Politburo study session on ending all PLA commercial activities;

On the eve of Apple’s quarterly earnings release the company is coming under criticism from official media for not doing enough to prevent spam and indecent content over iMessage

The July 30 People’s Daily page 1 headline 习近平回到北京 “Xi Jinping returned to Beijing” has led to more speculation about problems for Xi, but as I note below a search of the People’s Daily database shows that exact headline, sometimes in the exact same location, has been used twelve other times since Xi became General Secretary, and a variant that includes the detail of from where he was returning another seven times. Maybe there are some things going on (aren’t there always?) but this People’s Daily …