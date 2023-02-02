Politburo study session - The topic for this month’s study session was “accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development and enhance the security and initiative of development 加快构建新发展格局 增强发展的安全性主动权”. The readout from the meeting should dispel doubts of any fundamental reset in economic policy or view of how to development the economy in relation to the rest of the world. Dual circulation, security and self-reliance/self-control in key areas remain major themes.