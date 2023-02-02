Politburo study session; IPO registration system; US-China; Czech Republic and Taiwan
Still under the weather so today’s issue is a little thin, thanks for your patience.
Today’s top items:
Politburo study session - The topic for this month’s study session was “accelerating the establishment of a new pattern of development and enhance the security and initiative of development 加快构建新发展格局 增强发展的安全性主动权”. The readout from the meeting should dispel doubts of any fundamental reset in economic policy or view of how to development the economy in relation to the rest of the world. Dual circulation, security and self-reliance/self-control in key areas remain major themes.
US-China - Another Zhong Sheng commentary, this one on “脱钩断链”行不通，深化合作是出路（钟声）"Decoupling and breaking supply chains" will not work, deepening cooperation is the way out.
IPO reforms to lead to more listings - And the hope is more capital for firms that contribute to strategic goals like security and self-reliance/self-control in key areas.
Economic Daily does not want people paying back mortgages early Perhaps an…