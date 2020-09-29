October marks the 70th anniversary of the PRC’s entry into the Korean War, known in China as the “War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea 抗美援朝”. The PLA troops, the Chinese People’s Volunteers, crossed the Yalu River on 19 October 1950.

Do not be surprised by an increase of anti-American nationalism over the next several weeks, tempered a bit perhaps by the relative restraint Beijing has shown over the last few months in the face of various US policies seen in China as part of the US efforts to “keep China down”.

How exactly Xi and the leadership will commemorate the anniversary is unclear, but we know there will an issuance of commemorative medals, and I will bet there will be a ceremony for that. From the July 6 newsletter-China to honor Korean War veterans with 70th anniversary medals - Global Times