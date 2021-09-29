China is heading off on holiday again as the vacation for the October 1 National Day runs 10.1-10.7. I will publish tomorrow but unless something big is going on I will probably then not be back in your inboxes until the middle of next week.

Today’s Essential Eight items:

Politburo study session on biosecurity management and risk control Power mess will not be easy to fix Evergrande More regulations for algorithms and games New data on BRI debt Martyr’s Day and the 46 spirits Hong Kong SenseTime IPO and US sanctions

Thanks for reading.

