Politburo study session on the digital economy; property tax still too hard; Mearsheimer on US-China
Today’s Essential Eight items:
Politburo study session on the digital economy
Guo Shuqing interview
A real property tax still too hard
Price controls for coal, crackdown on speculation
New outbreak
Fujian tragedy
Mearsheimer on US-China
Another disturbing Xinjiang report
Thanks for reading.