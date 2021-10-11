Sinocism has launched a Discord server to allow for a 24/7 community. The weekly thread is not going away but I thought there is also value in something more persistent. It is only for paying subscribers, and you can join, with a pseudonym if you prefer, using this link. Please do not share that link.

We are just about a month away from the 6th Plenum. I am starting to hear renewed rumblings along the lines of “Xi is ‘weak’ and now is the time for the US to ease off on pressure so as to help those opposed to him”. I have to say that I am shocked that some people would considering buying this speculative dead horse for the nth time, but I guess wishful thinking is better than dealing with reality?

Hey, I could be wrong, but nothing I am seeing or hearing suggests to me that Xi is weak; quite the opposite in fact. But if I am I will eat an issue of the newsletter…

Today’s Essential Eight items: