China is on vacation tomorrow for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Today’s top items:

Outbreaks - People’s Daily praises Shanghai’s achievements in the “battle to defend Shanghai” in a page one article, even as the city continues to report some cases in the community. Beijing’s official data shows the current outbreak is almost under control.

Dynamic zero-Covid is a “magic weapon” - Page 1 People's Daily 7500+ character commentary by "Ren Lixuan" reiterates that dynamic zero-covid is the correct policy, calls it a "magic weapon 法宝". Yet another sign that the policy, while it will be refined, is going to be with us for a while.

Diplomatic moves ahead of the 20th Party Congress - Liu Jianchao is now the head of the CPC International Liaison Department, replacing Song Tao, who is 67. Liu moves over from being the deputy director of the general office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission under Politburo member Yang Jiechi.