We await the PRC “position document on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis”. As Wang Yi said in Munich:

The document will reiterate President Xi Jinping's important propositions, including that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld, the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously, and all efforts conducive to a peaceful resolution of the crisis should be supported. It will be reiterated that a nuclear war must never be fought and can never be won. We also call on all efforts to ensure the safety of civil nuclear facilities and stand against attacks on nuclear power plants, and will advocate joint efforts of opposition against the use of biochemical weapons.

As I asked earlier this week, why would there much divergence in this paper from what Xi told Putin in a video meeting at the end of December?: